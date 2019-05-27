Jamaica wrestles with red tape as ganja sector grows

(CNS): The Jamaican Cannabis Licensing Authority is wrestling with the bureaucracy that has come with the change to drug laws in Jamaica, paving the way for a licensed legal medical industry, according to CLA Director Delano Seiveright. But despite the challenges, he said the industry is set to boom and the government made the right decision to press on with the legal changes. Speaking in Cayman last week at an event where members of the legal cannabis sector were pitching for investors, Seiveright said the authority had received over 600 applications since the law changed.

He admitted that the process was overly bureaucratic and there was work to be done to ensure that local farmers in Jamaica would not be pushed out of the sector, which is expected to generate many billions of dollars around the world in the coming years.

Seiveright said that the licensing regime to allow farmers to grow the plant in large quantities for medical use faces many challenges, even some cultural rejection of the drug. But on the whole he was confident that the problems would be ironed out, local producers would benefit and the medicines produced from ganja would help millions, as he encouraged investment in the sector.

The fledgling ganja industry is growing quickly and Prentice Panton, a leading local campaigner for Cayman to go further than its first steps to legalise the use of cannabis oil for medical purposes, said the sector is already so much bigger than most people realise.

He called on government to move to regulated legalisation so that this island can also become a producer and supplier and enjoy not just the health benefits of the plant but also help Caymanians reap the financial rewards.

Experts predict that within the next ten years the European market for CBC and legal cannabis products alone will be worth some $130 billion a year.

Related

Category: Agriculture, Business, Medical