How to reduce traffic at start and end of Linford Pierson?

The work the NRA has done along the Linford Pierson Highways is great and has made a huge difference in the traffic jams along that stretch of road. But it doesn’t do anything to alleviate the bottleneck at each end – the roundabout at Kings Sports Centre and the mini-roundabout where the LPH meets Bobby Thompson Way. Does the NRA have a plan to fix this as well or are they just spending a lot of time and money getting us to the traffic jams quicker?

