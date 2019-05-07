Hospital gets clean audit for first time

(CNS): After almost fifteen years of trying, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority has finally received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditor general for its 2018 financial statements. The report is not yet available to the public, and in a press release celebrating its first ever clean audit since at least 2005, when the current legislation on public finances was passed, no details were given about the fiscal position of the government hospital and the network of clinics. Although getting an unqualified opinion of public accounts should be the expectation, HSA Board Chair Jonathan Tibbetts said it was a milestone and congratulated the staff.

“The achievement of this first unmodified audit opinion is a major accomplishment for the HSA and a testament of our commitment to accountability and reform which has been reflected in other areas of improvement since this Board was appointed,” Tibbetts said.

“This includes reaching and sustaining a 90-day cash reserve, as mandated in the HSA law, for the first time since the inception of the HSA, improvements in clinical outcomes and performance metrics, and providing better access to timely healthcare through facility improvements and expansion.”

Tibbetts said the goal to get a clean audit was one of its main strategic priorities for the last year and follows a commitment made to the Public Accounts Committee. According to officials, the clean audit was down to “sustained initiatives to improve the quality and reliability of the HSA’s financial information”.

Officials said that major contributors to the HSA’s improved financial health include the strengthening of, and ongoing training around, policies and procedures, as well as improved processes around collections and ongoing monitoring of accounts receivable balances.

In a press release about finally getting to a clean set of accounts, the HSA said that financial managers, physicians, clinical professionals and staff at all levels worked collaboratively to implement various recommendations from Deloitte and the auditor general.

Areas of focus included finance and supply chain management, revenue and budget management, asset management, and general control programmes. Implementation of the recommendations was a key factor in realising this outcome.

“We appreciate the diligent work done by every single employee,” said Tibbetts. “The organisation recruited the right people, put together strong teams and designated ‘champions’ to lead various tasks, groups and initiatives to achieve this outcome. This helped to inspire everyone around the shared goal and the importance of achieving an unmodified audit opinion.”

While it took 15 years to get to this point, HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood added, “Our talented and dedicated workforce came together in implementing strong internal policies and business practices to resolve complicated financial management issues leading to the achievement of this unmodified audit opinion.”

The HSA handles around 1,000 daily patient encounters by almost 900 staff across all three Cayman Islands, delivering diagnostics, therapy and pharmaceutical supplies, which officials said creates a complex business environment for the HSA.

Yearwood said the implementation of strong, effective internal control measures, development of comprehensive policies and the commitment of staff were the critical elements that led to the outcome.

“We are very conscious that the hard work is far from over and this achievement poses an even greater responsibility upon us all to maintain our financial integrity with unmodified audit opinions in future years,” Yearwood said. “As always, we continue to focus on delivering the best quality care to our patients, from reduced error rates to shorter wait times and improved patient satisfaction.”

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour congratulated “the tremendous work” by the board and HSA management, as did Auditor General Sue Winspear, who confirmed the clean audit opinion.

While the HSA may have finally got its books in order, its financial problems are not over, as numerous patients using the services are either uninsured or under-insured and so are leaving unpaid bills or seeking help from government. The public purse continues to pump millions of dollars into the authority to cover treatment for patients who have no or insufficient insurance and are unable to pay their medical bills.

However, the authority has also come in for considerable criticism for opting to contract a law firm to collect some of the outstanding debt to help balance its books.

Category: Government Finance, Health, Politics