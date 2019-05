(CNS) UPDATED: A 54-year-old man from North Side who was arrested at the weekend has now been charged with burglary in connection with a home invasion in Frank Sound last week where a woman, who was at home with her children, fought off an intruder in the middle of the night. Police said the man was due to appear in court, Monday. He is accused of entering the house where the woman found him trying to take a handbag.

