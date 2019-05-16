Listen Up! Gutting the Conservation Law

(CNS Podcast): Just last week a new government committee established to review the Cayman Islands National Conservation Law had its first meeting behind closed doors. The decision to review and, as most people suspect, water down the law comes at an alarming time for our planet. In Episode 4 of ‘Listen Up! with CNS, podcast host Kingsley Donalds Jr and CNS reporter Wendy Ledger discuss what is at stake if government guts this law.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Podcast, Science & Nature