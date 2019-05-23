GTPS makes progress but challenges remain

(CNS): After its third follow-up inspection report last month, George Town Primary School has made enough progress for inspectors to rate the school as ‘satisfactory’ after its previous ratings of weak. In this latest report inspectors said the GTPS had addressed all six of the recommendations made in 2015. The first had been for the school to improve the teaching of maths, and although inspectors found that progress had been made and a majority of students were achieving the expected level, they still warned that the quality of teaching in certain classes was too variable.

The inspectors found that several challenges at the school were being addressed but stated, “Although the incidents of weak teaching had reduced since the time of the first follow-through inspection in January 2018, the Principal, Department of Education Services and Ministry of Education had not yet ensured consistently effective teaching, particularly in Key Stage 2.”

However, the inspectors noted, “The decision to place teachers from other schools who had been identified as requiring support into this school adversely affected the capacity of George Town Primary School to improve at the required pace.”

They also said that while there were improvements, “behaviour challenges were still evident in a few classes and this adversely affected the pace of students’ learning”.

Category: Education, Government oversight, Local News, Politics