GT man remanded after sex-crime charges

(CNS): A 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape on Monday was charged with a list of crimes yesterday in relation to an assault on a woman, whom he knew, at her George Town home. The man, who lives in the district, was remanded in custody after appearing in Summary Court facing charges of attempted rape, burglary, assault ABH and two counts of assault by penetration. He is expected to return to court for a further appearance on 17 May.

Category: Courts, Crime