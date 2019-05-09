600,000 greens culled as breading season starts

(CNS): As the green iguanas have begun to break cover again over the last few weeks ahead of the annual breeding season, cullers have been capitalising on their amorous activity with a surge in culled numbers. Between them, the iguana hunters have now bagged well over 600,000 since the nationwide initiative began last October. According to the Department of Environment, 601,223 from an original population of more than 1.5 million invasive iguanas have been culled.

Earlier this year the number of greens being culled each week dropped, as finding them became more challenging. But over the last few weeks the drive to find a mate and the increase in temperature has outweighed their new-found caution around humans. As a result, last week cullers dropped off nearly 25,000 carcasses at the landfill, the highest weekly amount since December last year.

DoE officials said that the change in the behaviour of the green iguanas, making them more visible, is encouraging for the overall aim of the cull, which is set to run until the end of this year.

While it will be impossible now to entirely eliminate them, the aim is to reduce the population to a sustainable level where they no longer pose a serious threat to the Cayman Islands flora and fauna.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature