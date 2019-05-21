Gov’t depts move to old Walkers building

(CNS): The Department of Counselling Services (DCS) and two of its units have relocated to the old Walkers building, 87 West Apollo House on Mary Street, George Town, and it is understood that parts of the new WORC agency and some police departments are also expected to move there in the coming weeks. Officials confirmed in a press release Friday that the Family Resource Centre (FRC) and the Counselling Centre (TCC) have move into the old offices of the law firm.

The decision to move the two DCS departments was because they have mutual clients. It also serves several long-held goals.

“Given that FRC and TCC run some complementary services, it helps to have both parenting and counselling-related services sited in the same building,” said FRC Programme Coordinator Charmaine Miller. “Clients can now move from one section of the department to the next to access enhanced services more easily than ever.”

The new location is more spacious than their former open plan offices on North Sound Road, so FRC’s parent coaches now each have their own offices to allow for individualised parenting services for families in more private settings. And with the increased space, the FRC has the flexibility to run more programmes in future.

Hours have been increased to:

Mondays and Fridays from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00am to 7:00pm

Wednesdays from 9:00am to 4:00pm

“The move is already promoting more collaboration between our agencies,” said DCS Director Judith Seymour. “Another advantage is that we have been able to greatly increase face-to-face meetings with clients. Previously both the FRC and TCC found that there was high demand on the one evening we offered walk-in services after regular working hours.”

She added, “We have now added a second evening and opened up other spaces during the week. In addition, other changes have made our office hours more responsive and more client-friendly while allowing greater scope for synergy between our programmes.” she added

