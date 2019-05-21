Governor offers to meet frustrated locals

(CNS): After posting a graph depicting the many nationalities of the recording-breaking number of work permit holders in the Cayman Islands, Governor Martyn Roper, who described it as a demonstration of Cayman’s cultural diversity, has offered to meet local people frustrated by their lack of opportunity. A freedom of information response revealed that while many Caymanians struggle to find full employment that pays a living wage, there are now over 27,000 foreign workers on permits, the largest number in the country’s history.

The governor, who has been in Cayman Since September, said the graph, which was created by staff at The Cayman Compass based on information released by the immigration arm of the new WORC agency, described it as a positive thing.

“Along with strong Caymanian culture, tradition and heritage, this diversity is an important contributor to our Islands’ success,” he said in a social media posting.

But the response from local people following the governor, who uses social media a good deal to promote the work of his office and engage with the community, was not all as welcoming.

Michael Myles, a former member of the education department and a leading commentator of the many social ills in Cayman that are leading to the prison-poverty cycle, pointed to problems that have arisen from the dramatic increase in work permits, which did not reflect success for local people.

“The majority of Caymanians are not experiencing success. Please look at the statistics of welfare, prison, court and Caymanians losing their homes. If this is success, then something is wrong,” he said.

Mario Rankin questioned who was enjoying success and said the governor had not been in Cayman long enough to make such a comment and that he had been “fed a scrip to read”.

Other commentators raised concerns about the more than 11,500 permits held by Jamaicans alone and questioned whether the nationality quotas that were once in place to prevent employers having workers from just one country still existed.

Another commenter spoke about the increase in what is essentially people trafficking. Illegitimate labour brokers are taking advantage of the local work permit system by bringing people here on temporary permits for often non-existent jobs; they are then left to find their own work to pay back the traffickers.

Responding to the concerns, Roper offered to meet with them. “Thank you for your views and I respect the fact that you have a different viewpoint. I would be happy to meet anyone who wants to talk this through in more detail. Please contact my office if you wish to set up a meeting,” he said.

The results of the FOI request demonstrated that there are more permits in circulation now than ever before, breaking the previous 2008 record of 26,659 in 2008, which was as a result of the massive post-Hurricane Ivan recovery boom in construction.

The number of Jamaican workers in Cayman is also higher today that during that construction boom and the local workforce is now made up of people from 130 countries.

The number of workers from the Philippines is currently outstripping workers from Britain, Canada and the US, with almost 4,000 permit holders from that Southeast Asian country.

The quickest growing demographic is from India, largely as a result of the health professionals now working at Health City Cayman Islands, but also fuelled by the hospitality sector. At the end of last year, 1,301 people from India were here on work permits, a 40% increase in just two years.

The large number of permit holders already shows that the workforce is dominated by foreign workers, but with nearly 5,000 people working while they wait for permanent residency decisions and more than 4,000 people who already have PR, the workforce includes well over 30,000 expatriates.

Although the unemployment rate is at its lowest for over ten years, at less than 5%, there are still significant concerns that many Caymanians are under-employed, in jobs they are over-qualified for or, the biggest challenge of all, low paid work.

This is particularly acute at a time when inflation is running at around 5%, compounded by the ever-increasing cost of rents, with prices pushed up by the Airbnb market. This also creates a shortage of affordable homes for locals and expatriates on low incomes, forcing people into overcrowded accommodation.

Related

Category: Local News