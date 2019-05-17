Government accuses campaign of bullying

(CNS): As it tries to stop the democratic process, the Cayman Islands Government is increasing its social media opposition campaign to the cruise berthing port referendum and taking aim at the press. As the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on whether or not the Cayman people support a cruise berthing facility in George Town Harbour reaches the number required to trigger that national ballot, the Government of National Unity has accused activists of bulling and the media of fake news.

“Our country is being fed false information and fake news by some local media outlets,” the government PR campaign posted on its Facebook page. “Please ensure you know the facts. Don’t be bullied into signing a petition that will irrevocably damage the future of our cruise based economy.”

However, the government is using public cash to deride the efforts of volunteers. What started as a grassroots environmental movement has grown to include a diverse group of campaigners that oppose the cruise project for many different reasons.

Given the immensity of this proposed controversial and costly project, which will have a significantly detrimental impact on the environment, the country’s infrastructure, beaches, attractions and the wider tourism product, the campaign has sought from the beginning to have the decision be made by the more than 21,000 registered voters in Cayman and not the seven members of Cabinet.

The government has used the power of the state to attack and deride the campaign and some of those involved in organising it because the government leadership believes some of the volunteers are their political opponents.

While campaigners and some local media houses have tried very hard to seek and reveal as much accurate information about the progress of this project as possible, the CIG has been consistently less than transparent.

Government has failed to address conflict concerns regarding the process and has released only limited and contradictory information about the process. It has used misleading information and statistics to justify it, leaving many questions unanswered, such as what plans are in place to maintain cruise tourism while the construction is underway and the type of jobs that will be created by the development.

Government has also said that design images recently circulated after they were leaked from closed door meetings were merely talking points.

However, CNS understands that the designs were submitted to bidders by government as a model for what it wants, which contrasts with claims made by the Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell that these are merely “concept drawings which are necessary at various junctures throughout the evolution of the project for illustrative and discussion purposes”.

The government is also insisting that it has kept the public informed, despite the myriad questions that have not been answered and concerns about the tendering process that have not been addressed. It has published a timeline document on a website government created dedicated to promote the port, which lists the communications it says it has made about the project to inform the public.

