Ganja industry to pitch investment ideas in Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands will be welcoming investors, bankers, lawyers, policymakers and healthcare professionals working in the fledgling cannabis sector on Thursday. Part of a series of conferences around the region, experts will be offering an overview of the legal ganja industry, examining both challenges and opportunities at the first CanEx Cannabis Investment Summit in this jurisdiction.

The Cayman Islands’ Misuse of Drugs Law was changed in 2016 to enable doctors to prescribe cannabis oil for medical use in certain circumstances, but that is as far as legislators have been willing to go to date.

However, global attitudes are changing rapidly. Cannabis use has been legalised in Canada for both recreational and medical use; it has also been legalised in some US states at varying levels (though not in federal law); Jamaica has amended its laws and is seeking to become the central hub for the medical supply.

This summit taking place at the Westin from 2-6pm tomorrow will include a panel discussion, with seasoned investors speaking about the global opportunities as well as regional ones and how the industry is developing.

