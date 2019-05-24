Fire out in Lower Valley after four-hour battle

(CNS): After almost four hours of battling a brush fire in Lower Valley yesterday, when firefighters had to work in multiple areas to contain it, the Cayman Islands Fire Service has confirmed that it is no longer burning. CIFS officers were able to successfully extinguish it sometime after 6:00 last night, having arrived at the scene around 2:30pm. Firefighters remained at the location for several hours to ensure the blaze was out and that there was no re-ignition or further threats.

The fire service worked alongside the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, using its infrared drone technology, which allowed the fire officers to formulate an effective fire-fighting strategy to tackle the hotspots before they became a threat to the surrounding community, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but no injuries occurred as a result of the fire, officials said.

Category: Local News