Fire crew rescues four people trapped in ETH crash

(CNS): In yet another major collision on Grand Cayman’s roads, fire crews had to rescue four people from a two-car crash just before 9pm last night on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Three of them were taken to hospital, where they have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were blocked for a short time after the crash while the people were rescued and debris was cleared away.

Officers from the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses as the investigation into how the collision happened is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to called the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Local News