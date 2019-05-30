Final port bids in, ministry reveals

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism has said that the final stage of the procurement process for the cruise berthing facility in George Town is now underway, as the deadline for the companies fighting for the job to submit their final bid is Friday. A press release Thursday stated that once these final bids are evaluated, a report outlining the preferred bidder will be generated. After that, a winner will be announced. It is not clear how long that will take but the news comes just as the petition calling for a referendum on the issue has reached the required number of voters and campaigners urged government not to sign any deals until the people have had their say.

It is clear from the government release, which made no reference at all to the petition from more than 5,300 Caymanians (25% of the electorate), that it is not factoring the referendum into the process at all.

Instead, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said it was “exciting that the procurement process has reached its conclusion”.

The minister, one of just seven members of Cabinet who have decided that this project will go ahead regardless, said that the public would “soon be able to see the winning design and more information regarding the cost and exact positioning of the piers”.

He added that he had frequently stated that it was necessary to arrive at this final stage in the process in order to have final designs in hand. “Having reached this point, I look forward to publicly unveiling the plans as soon as the successful bidder has been identified,” the minister stated.

However, if the people’s referendum shows that a majority of registered voters do not support the project, the result is binding and regardless of how far government has gone with selecting its preferred bidder and negotiating a contract, it will have to stop the process. Nevertheless, Kirkconnell chose to ignore that issue and laid out the process government has followed over the last six years.

He said that during the latter stages, since the pre-qualified bidders were identified, those bidders submitted more detailed information about their ability to deliver on technical specifications before the more complex procurement process kicked off in November last year with a Request For Proposals (RFP).

The minister did not say which or how many bidders remain in the race for this lucrative contract but sources close to the process have suggested that only two are left: the controversial Chinese firm, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), and a local consortium led by McAlpine, known as Verdant Isle.

He did say, however, that the project remains a design-build-finance-manage (DBFM) option, despite the confusion over the part being played in financing the project by the cruise lines, four of which have now committed to the project.

“Internationally, DBFM has proven to be the best structure for this type of project and is by far the best financing model for our country because it means that no public funding will be required to build the cruise piers and enhanced cargo facility,” the minister said.

However, given the likely cost of the project, many people do not believe that public purse will not be burdened in some way or that higher port fees will result, which will affect high street prices.

But Kirkconnell insisted that the project will be financed by the cruise lines and the winning bidder, which will come from passenger fees that would otherwise have been used for ferrying passengers to and from the cruise ships and not from the public purse.

“The financial commitments provide the assurance that cruise lines will continue bringing passengers to our shores for the next 25 years and are a strong endorsement for the future of the Cayman Islands cruise industry,” the minister said. “Their long term commitment to the Cayman Islands will help to create more jobs and commercial opportunities, particularly for small businesses, and will inject millions of dollars into our economy.”

The figures about the proposed economic injections are widely disputed, as is the claim that the cruise lines will stop coming without piers. The idea that there will be dozens of huge vessels that will not tender sailing by has also been discredited by the current industry order book.

Concerns remain that government has failed to properly justify the project, which will kill dozens of small businesses, watersports operators and harbour front restaurants and bars. It is also seen as a threat not just to the marine habitat and famous wrecks in the George Town Harbour but to the country’s much more lucrative overnight tourism sector because local tourist attractions and infrastructure are already at capacity.

The project has increased in controversy in recent years with many believing that only a small but vocal minority of tour operators and downtown merchants truly behind the proposal. The very first public consultation during the environmental assessment process found that the public was around 3-1 against, and since then most local straw polls have reflected a similar position.

