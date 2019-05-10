Ethics bill still under review

(CNS): Some four months after the cabinet secretary told the Public Accounts Committee that government was once again reviewing the Standards in Public Life Law, there is still no date for when it will be implemented. CNS understands that it is still being reviewed, but Governor Martyn Roper is interested in seeing government enact the legislation and there may be some movement shortly. However, Roper has made no public comment or indicated any sense of urgency, despite telling the Standards in Public Life Commission last November that he was going to address the missing law with the premier.

The law was first passed more than five years ago, in January 2014, by the Legislative Assembly with the unanimous backing of all members but it was never implemented. What has been described as pressure from people appointed from the private sector to serve on government boards led to the legislation being amended in May 2016.

But three years later the watered down legislation, which was supposed to address concerns those individuals had about being forced to reveal what they considered too much information about their interests and assets, has still not come in to effect.

According to Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose, those concerns remain. “It is my understanding that the premier has plans to conduct another review of the law and is discussing this with the attorney general. I anticipate a further announcement on this in the not too distant future,” he said in January.

Earlier this year Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told PAC that issues with the law were coming from the private, not the public, sector. “I have never heard anyone from within the elected government or the civil service say they had an issue with this law,” he said.

However, the Standards in Public Life Commission as well as the auditor general and the opposition members have consistently called for the legislation to be enacted.

In his most recent comments about the law, Ezzard Miller, the outgoing opposition leader, said it was “unacceptable” because safeguards are needed to ensure that “people involved in public life… sitting on the boards of public bodies are operating with integrity and honesty”.

He also believes that if board members of public entities do not want to abide by the requirements of the law, they should not be appointed.

On Wednesday three other opposition members issued a response to the premier’s criticisms of them, in which they hit back by pointing to the failure of the current government to implement this legislation.

The independent opposition group said that not only had the government not enacted the law but it has not adopted the seven Nolan principles on public life because they would challenge the actions of the current government.

