Driver abandons burning vehicle

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-car crash that happened around Friday lunchtime at the roundabout by Cost-U-Less, close to Lime Tree Bay Avenue. The police said that the smash, which happened around 1:45pm, involved a silver Honda Accord. The car caught on fire but the driver and passengers left the scene in another unknown vehicle before either the police, fire or other emergency services arrived on the scene. The car was extinguished without further incident and the matter is now under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or who has any information about the occupants of the vehicle are asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.

