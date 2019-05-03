Domestic abuse reports skyrocket

(CNS): The RCIPS Family Support Unit and the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) are dealing with an average of 185 domestic abuse referrals every month as well as 62 child safeguarding reports, according to statistics released this week by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Officials said that presenting accurate statistics on domestic crimes can present a challenge because they do not fall into specific categories of offences. The police have therefore been monitoring referrals, which more than doubled for domestic violence in 2018 compared to 2017, while child safety reports increased by more than 50%.

Last year FSU officers and MASH dealt with 2,218 cases of suspected domestic violence and 747 child safety referrals.

While the figures appear very high, in many cases investigations revealed no violence or abuse. Given the mandated obligation for people in certain positions, such as teachers, nurses or counsellors, to report any potential abuse against children, the numbers reflect everything from reports of teen runaways to unruly behaviour.

In 2018 almost half of the child safety referrals (351) were categorised as general child welfare, but around 22% were reports of physical and sexual abuse. Officers dealt with one attempted murder of a child, seven cases of rape and 58 reports of youth cruelty or neglect.

Of the 2,218 domestic violence referrals, police said that 45% amounted to civil disputes but almost a quarter involved actual or common assault. There was also one domestic violence related murder last year, an attempted murder, 13 cases of GBH and six cases of rape.

The 124% jump in reports or referrals relating to domestic violence was attributed in part to the creation of MASH, as well as an increase in awareness following high profile cases and authoritative verdicts in the courts, which police said may have given people more confidence to come forward.

But police also said it was “not clear that behaviour change on the part of victims alone can account for the dramatic increase in referrals”.

The improvement in the consistency of referrals from front-line police officers may also have contributed to the increase along with the execution of comprehensive training for all mandated reporters integrated them into the child protection process.

Graph below: Domestic Violence and Child Safeguarding Referrals, 2014-2018

Red indicates domestic violence referrals, while purple indicates child safeguarding referrals (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Graph shows that DV referrals more than doubled in 2018 over the year 2017, which was already a steep increase over 2016. Altogether there has been a steady increase in both DV and CS referrals since 2015, with sharp increases in 2018 of 124% and 52%, respectively. Source: RCIPS See crime stats and accompanying document in the CNS Library

Related

Category: Crime, Police