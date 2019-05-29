DoE director blocked from people’s vote meeting

(CNS): The chief officer in the ministry overseeing the Department of Environment has blocked DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie from attending a public meeting on Thursday being organised by the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners, despite the many technical environmental questions likely to arise from potential voters. The supervisor of elections, Wesley Howell, has confirmed that he will be attending to explain the verification and voting process but the absence of Ebanks-Petrie is likely to fuel public speculation about government’s approach to this national ballot.

Following a request from the activists for the DoE director to attend this meeting, Jennifer Ahearn emailed the organisers and said that any information Ebanks-Petrie would be able to share is already in the public realm.

“We therefore do not feel that any new information would come from her attending your meeting,” the chief officer wrote. “Should you have specific questions that you would like to pose to her, she will be happy to respond in writing. Additionally, the Environmental Assessment Board expects that there will be public consultation on the proposed Terms of Reference for the EIA for the revised project. That will present a better opportunity for your group to learn more about the project and the EIA process going forward.”

But Johann Moxam, one of the leaders of the historic campaign, wrote back and urged the chief officer to reconsider not permitting Ebanks-Petrie’s official attendance. He said it was disappointing she has been been denied the opportunity to talk to the public “when openness, transparency and good governance are desperately required to address the numerous concerns” about the project.

With over 25% of registered voters wanting the ballot, he said they also needed answers to questions that lay people simply cannot answer.

Speaking to CNS, Moxan said it was absurd for the ministry to expect ordinary people to understand the written complex and technical but limited information that is available online and that they needed objective, accurate information from those who are able to explain the issues.

“Directing people to the website has not been a successful strategy so far,” Moxam said, pointing out that was why so many people had supported the referendum campaign. “We are all in uncharted waters with a PIR, so how will the questions from the public be dealt with in a professional and transparent manner? Does the Ministry of Environment have a plan? Will there be a Ministry of Environment sponsored public awareness campaign?”

Without input from agencies such as the DoE, among others, he suggested it would be hard to imagine how the government could conduct an open, honest, fair and transparent campaign once a referendum date had been set.

“This matter is too important and no longer about CPR. Registered voters are fully engaged and have their own questions, which should be addressed professionally from the relevant authorities. I think we can agree these matters are at the foundation of how a democratic society operates and the essence of good governance,” Moxam said in his letter to Ahearn, as he urged her to allow the director to attend on Thursday.

“When the public is not guided by the relevant experts in technical matters, that leaves room for doubt, misinformation and the usual ‘politricks’,” he added.

While Premier Alden McLaughlin is resisting accepting that the activists have achieved their goal of triggering a people-initiated referendum on the port proposal, the volunteers are still getting on with the next steps.

Having already met with Howell about the process of verifying their petition, they welcomed the fact that he will attend on Thursday. Political historian and author, Roy Bodden, will also be at the meeting to address the public, as the activists engage the public ahead of the actual vote.

The petition is now being prepared to be delivered to Elections Office but the collection of signatures is ongoing to ensure that it exceeds the minimum requirement as much as possible just in case some names are rejected.

The activists are also seeking a meeting with Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper, as they seek to ensure that he will be upholding the principle of good governance, an area of his responsibility, as the referendum process gets underway.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader in waiting, Arden McLean, offered his congratulations to the campaigners in a rare public statements about the referendum or the port project, offering support for the referendum and applauding the campaigners’ historic achievement.

He said it was a “triumph for people power and the steadfast belief that governments should work for, work with and not work against its people.”

He added that it was “disappointing and dispiriting to see the government refusing to engage transparently on the financial as well as the environmental impact”, as he accused the premier of being in denial about the successful campaign.

Regardless of the premier’s position, the campaigners are pressing on with the process and are urging registered voters who have not yet signed the petition to do so as soon as possible. Those not registered to vote but eligible to can contact the Elections Office and ensure they are on the electoral roll in time for the referendum.

The meeting is schedule to take place at the George Town Town Hall from 6pm – 8pm, where the grassroots activists will share the latest information they have with the public. For more information visit the Facebook Event page, CPR Cayman’s Facebook Page, call 327-5411or email cprcayman@gmail.com. The event will start promptly at 6pm and refreshments will be served. Petition booklets are still available at the following businesses around Cayman: Rubis Savannah, Four Winds Esso and Hell Gas Station in West Bay, Silhouette in Camana Bay and Pure Art and Cathy Church Photo Centre in George Town. Registered voters who wish to have the petition brought to them, at home or at work, can call 327-5411.

