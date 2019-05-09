Denver decriminalises ‘magic mushrooms’

(CNS): The people of Denver, Colorado, have voted to decriminalise ‘magic mushrooms’ by a slim margin. While the natural hallucinogen remains illegal, the vote shifts law enforcement resources away from pursuing people using it. Campaigners for decriminalisation say psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in some species of mushroom, is safe, non-addictive and has therapeutic benefits for illnesses ranging from depression to end-of-life anxiety. Supporters gathered more than 9,000 signatures to place the question before voters, which passed by just over 50%.

The proposal does not legalise the sale or purchase of psilocybin mushrooms but, it also establishes a task force to examine the impact of decriminalisation over the coming years. The vote is also seen by supporters as a signal to the rest of the United States that the Mile High City wants to remove some substances from the controlled list and stop the city from jailing people for what they put into their own bodies.

Colorado was one of the first states to legalise the use of ganja. But the initiative does not allow the mushrooms to be sold by marijuana businesses.

Magic mushrooms have been used for thousands of years but they were classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in 1970 by the US federal government. Around the world there are mixed approaches but most countries have made magic mushrooms illegal. However, in Jamaica they have never been restricted.

