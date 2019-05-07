West Bay man denies violent home invasion

(CNS): Ryan Ebanks (40) from West Bay has denied a list of serious charges in connection with a violent home invasion in the district earlier this year. In Grand court Friday, he pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and wounding with intent at a house on Mona Lisa Way at around 10pm on 9 March. Ebanks is accused of entering the elderly victim’s home in the Batabano area of West Bay with his face covered and armed with a machete, and demanded jewellery. The victim put up a fight and was struck with the machete, sustaining wounds to his head and arm.

The crown says that Ebanks was the robber who then searched the victim’s vehicle before fleeing on foot with a phone, watch and other valuables.

He was remanded in custody until his trial, which is expected to take place in September.

