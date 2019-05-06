Bodden Town man denies trying to kill toddler

(CNS): Travis Jarrell Webb (26) pleaded not guilty on Friday to attempted murder and cruelty to a child, after reports cleared the man as being fit to plead. The case will now be tried in August, though defence counsel for the Bodden Town man said there would still be an issue regarding his client’s mental health. Webb, once a promising athlete, is accused of trying to bury alive a three-year-old child in the yard where he lived.

At the time of the incident a member of the community alerted the police, who were able to get to the location quickly enough to rescue the distressed toddler and give him oxygen as they waited for the ambulance which transported the boy to the emergency room. Webb was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime