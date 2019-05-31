Dash cam evidence: On Cayman’s roads (Part 4)

(CNS Local Life): We should not forget, as it seems many drivers have, that a cyclist was recently killed on Cayman roads and many have been injured by careless drivers. So we are continuing our series on heart-in-the-mouth moments with video clips taken by a brave cyclist in the hopes that the message may get through. The bike rider does not appear to be in any particular danger in the first clip, but given that the RCIPS is cracking down on unsafe loads, it demonstrates that they have some way to go. And if that truck had to stop suddenly, the cyclist could be in serious trouble.

Watch the video and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Local News