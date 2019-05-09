Dash cam evidence: On Cayman’s roads (Part 2)

(CNS Local Life): About a year ago someone sent us video evidence, taken by a dash cam, of appalling driving on Grand Cayman’s roads, which we published here. At the time we invited people to send us similar videos, and though it’s been a while, we now have Part 2, sent by a CNS reader Wednesday of an incident that could so easily have become yet another smash. With terrible driving in the news right now, and crash reports seemingly every day, it seems like a good time to remind drivers that they can be seen and hopefully shamed.

