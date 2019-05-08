Cyclist injured in another hit-and-run

(CNS): A man cycling along Shedden Road was injured when he was struck by a white car last night near to the junction of Mary Street in central George Town. At around 10:15pm the driver of the car, which police said could have been a two-door Honda Prelude, came from behind the cyclist but after knocking him down left the scene and headed west. The cyclist, who had visible injuries to his arms and legs, attended the hospital on his own and was later discharged. Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down and locating the vehicle and driver involved in this incident.

While this cyclist has escaped serious injury, just four weeks ago Ignacio “Nacho” Kirzner (21) was killed on his bike when he was heading to work by a hit and run driver on North Church Street. Krizner was one of several people killed or badly injured in hit-and-runs and collision between cars and cyclists on local roads in the last few years.

Anyone with information about this latest hit-and-run is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Crime, Police