Culture policy back on agenda

(CNS): In a bid to advance government’s proposed Culture and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan (CHPP) 2017-2026, a policy committee reconvened recently to develop a costed operational plan, according to a GIS release. It is almost three years since government conducted a survey based on its proposed strategic plan for a cultural policy, which was approved by Cabinet and tabled in the Legislative Assembly in early 2017. Officials said the policy aims to protect and preserve aspects of Caymanian heritage, nurture and foster cultural expression and support the growth of local creative industries.

Nancy Barnard, the deputy chief officer in the ministry responsible for culture, explained the need for the policy. “Operationalising this policy has now become critical to ensure the transfer of skills of boat building and thatch crafting from the older generation to the younger set, and also to ensure preservation our built heritage, among other important aspects of the policy,” she said.

Despite the delay, which has not been explained, the committee has reconvened to begin the process of costing it and set out the blueprint for executing the policy and ensuring the necessary resources are made available.

Officials said in the press release that committee meetings will take place monthly to identify the short-, medium- and long-term priorities for the plan. The ministry will also hold meetings with various stakeholders, including special interest groups in the business, tourism and education sector.

The meetings will include people of various demographics and by district. Meetings have already been held with several stakeholders, including the Economics and Statistics Office, the Farmers and Artisans Market and the Ministry of Education.

“Public engagement was an important part of developing the policy and strategic plan,” said Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn. “Engagement will continue to be an important element of the policy’s implementation because at the end of the day this is a policy for the people and we want to make sure everyone has a voice and is heard.”

The ministry stated that updates on the progress of the policy and costs will be provided to the public, as well as notices of engagement opportunities. The plan is expected to the completed later in 2019, at which point the focus will shift to implementation

The minister responsible for culture, Dwayne Seymour, said he was pleased to moving to the next phase.

“While the policy does an excellent job of outlining the principles and objectives to support the cultural expression of our people, we will only see the benefits when we implement it. The creation of the Costed Operational Plan is an essential step to doing just that,” he added.

