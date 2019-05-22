Cullers needed for next lionfish tournament

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) will be holding another tournament aimed at reducing the numbers of this invasive species, amidst organisers’ concerns that the population may be increasing. The tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday, 8-9 June, at the George Town Yacht Club. While CULL aims to make the events fun and offer various prizes for such categories as most fish and greatest total weight, the underlying purpose is to remove as many lionfish as possible from the waters around Cayman as well as collect important data on the species.

Category: Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature