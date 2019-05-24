Cruise petition hits target for vote

(CNS): After eight months of persistence collecting registered voters’ signatures, the campaign for a people-initiated referendum on the issue of the government’s proposed cruise port development in George Town has confirmed they have now verified more than 5,300 signatures and counting. The activists issued a press release Friday, along with a short letter sent to the premier, indicating that the constitutional requirement for a national vote had been met. According to the current electoral roll, 5,289 signatures of voters, or 25% of the register, were needed to trigger the referendum.

Volunteers said the petition was now being prepared to be delivered to Cabinet after meetings with Governor Martyn Roper and Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell, who is also the chief officer in the premier’s ministry.

“In announcing this historic benchmark, we hope that our elected leaders, as a democratic unity government, will respect the constitution and be guided by good governance,” said the volunteers after achieving the long-fought goal and thanking everyone who has taken part.

“The collection of signatures remains ongoing to safely exceed the minimum requirement, and registered voters who have not yet signed the petition are encouraged to sign right away to be a part of Cayman Islands history in the making,” the activists added.

Having reached the target, the grassroots activists have also written to Premier Alden McLaughlin alerting him to the achievement, given that government continues to press on with its talks with cruise lines and the bidders currently vying for the contract.

While the campaigners wrote to government earlier this month indicating that they were confident of reaching the numbers needed and warning government not to sign deals that could bind the public purse to costly contract penalties, the premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell announced just last week that they had signed an agreement with a fourth cruise line, though the details have not been revealed.

The premier has not responded to the campaigners but over the last few weeks government has increased the public relations and advertising against the campaign, using public cash to urge voters not to sign. However, that failed with well over 25% of the electorate making it clear to government that they, not Cabinet, should decide whether or not this controversial proposed development should go ahead.

However, with the volunteers having met the requirement of section 70 of the Constitution, a public meeting is being held next Thursday in George Town, which Howell in his capacity as supervisor of elections is being asked to attend to explain the process for Cayman’s first-ever people-initiated vote. Gina Ebanks-Petrie, the director of the Department of Environment, has also been asked to attend in her capacity as a technical expert, in particular to explain the findings of the Baird report and the environmental impact of the proposed project, one of the major concerns that has driven the successful grassroots campaign.

Both senior civil servants will need to have their attendance cleared by their superiors, though not allowing these key public figures to attend and answer voters’ questions would, given the clear support for the referendum, raise questions about government’s constant claims of transparency.

Meanwhile, as the campaign gears up for the next stage, the activists will continue to collect signatures to ensure a clear safety net to meet any potential challenges to electors that have signed, so that there can be no doubt that this is truly a vote initiated by the people.

Voters can still sign the petition at Rubis Savannah, Four Winds Esso & Hell Gas Station in West Bay, Silhouette in Camana Bay, and Pure Art and Cathy Church Photo Centre in George Town. Registered voters who wish to have the petition brought to them can call 327-5411.

Organisers continue to encourage people not registered to vote but eligible to do so to register as soon as possible.

