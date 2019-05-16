Cruise petition has just 200 names to confirm

(CNS): The campaign to trigger a people-initiated referendum on whether or not the people of Cayman support government’s plans for a cruise berthing facility in the George Town Harbour has confirmed that more than 5,000 registered voters have now signed the petition. With just 200 names to be verified, the activists challenged government to answer the questions about the deals it has struck with four cruise lines and explain to the public the details of the financing model for this controversial development.

“The petition for the people-initiated referendum on the proposed cruise berthing facility has now surpassed 96% of the constitutional requirement,” the campaigners noted in a statement before they raised concerns about the latest deal.

“The announcement of another cruise line’s commitment does not answer outstanding fundamental questions about the proposed cruise berthing facility,” the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners said following the premier’s announcement Wednesday that government had signed a deal with MSC Cruises.

“From the very limited information the government has disclosed, it appears that the commitment from the cruise lines is only to bring passengers, which is essentially no different from the current status quo,” they added.

The campaigners questioned if money will be paid upfront and what the terms of the agreements are, as no details have been disclosed. They also asked what government’s anticipated annual target for the passengers the cruise lines will bring each year is, as this issue goes to the heart of the impact on Cayman’s infrastructure.

There are concerns that the cruise companies will need to bring between 2.5 million and 3.3 million people each year to make the costly project viable.

“As the age old adage goes, the devil is in the details, however the government continues to be unwilling to discuss the details and terms of the contract and financing model with the public,” the activists stated. “Without this critical information, we are still in the dark about how much this will actually cost the Cayman Islands and what risks we are exposing ourselves to.”

With the petition almost complete, campaigners are planning a final push over the coming weeks to ensure that the petition will meet the constitutional requirement and that every name is a qualified registered voter.

This weekend opposition Bodden Town MLAs Chris Saunders and Alva Suckoo will be going door to door in the district.

On Friday from 4pm to 7pm campaigners will hold an open petition signing in West Bay at the Hell Service Station, and on Saturday afternoon they will take the petition door to door in North Side.

MLA Kenneth Bryan (George Town Central) will also be working with volunteers to take the petition to his constituents this evening (Thursday) from 5pm to 7pm in the Crew Road and Palm Dale area.

On Thursday, 30 May, the campaign is planning to host a public meeting at George Town Town Hall from 6pm to 8pm to discuss the project and referendum.

