Cops face crime spree on Cayman Brac

(CNS): Seven people have been arrested on Cayman Brac over the last two weeks for various offences, from ABH to cultivating ganja. Five people were arrested during the Braccanal Carnival festivities alone, which took place earlier this month. A 25-year-old man from the Brac was arrested and has since been charged with assault ABH and common assault after a fight at a bar where the victim received minor facial injuries. That same weekend police also arrested a 47-year-old man from the Brac on possession and consumption of crack cocaine.

Inspector Kevin Bogle said the police would continue to enforce the law on the Sister Islands throughout the year whether or not it is carnival time. “Although the vast majority of people attending Braccanal chose to conduct themselves in a safe and law-biding manner, these five persons chose otherwise, and were dealt with accordingly,” he added.

Since the carnival weekend, a 70-year-old man from the Brac was arrested on suspicion of illegal gaming and possession of criminal property and has since been bailed. On Friday, 24 May, officers approached two men in the West End Road area as they appeared to be acting suspiciously. One of the men was seen in possession of receipt books used in illegal gambling. Officers searched both men and found a large quantity of cash and several other receipt books.

After a search at the home of the man suspected of gaming more cash was recovered as well as gambling paraphernalia In total, over $3,000 in CI and US was seized. The second man was warned for intended prosecution for illegal gaming after police suspected him of buying lottery tickets.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man on the island was arrested on 29 May on suspicion of cultivating ganja following a drug bust in Songbird Meadows, when 47 mature ganja plants were seized. A search at the man’s house at a separate location turned up a small portion of ganja, police said, and he was warned for prosecution for possession and consumption of ganja. He has also been bailed as investigations continue.

