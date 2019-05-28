Cops seize over three dozen ganja plants
(CNS): The police seized 38 mature ganja plants after a drug bust on Wednesday at an address in Ranch Road, Bodden Town, where officers were acting on information that ganja was being cultivated in the area. Police gave few details about the drug operation, which they described as intelligence-led and gave no indication that any arrests had been made. The matter is still under police investigation.
Can’t have the little man trying to get in on the pharmacy’s drug ring.
Waste of time and resources for all concerned. Should be able to grow this god given seed / medical plant in my backyard.
Found 38 plants but can guarantee there’s 3,800 more out there.