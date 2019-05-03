CoP denies using chopper as personal taxi

(CNS): Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has denied allegations that appeared on social media Thursday that he used the new Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter to take trips overseas in order to receive an award and attend a funeral. He said the chopper was recently scheduled for a training session over mountains in Jamaica, so he used the opportunity to travel on it to attend a meeting on ganja interdiction with his counterparts there. But he said he did not use the helicopter to go to the award ceremony in the US, which he travelled to on a commercial flight.

Speaking on Rooster’s morning phone in show, Crosstalk, Friday morning, the CoP said that Jamaica trip was primarily for the training session, but he was there to meet with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

But he admitted that while he was there, he had used the chopper to go to Montego Bay for the funeral of a leading Jamaican law enforcement colleague’s family member, and claimed it “would have been unconscionable” not to attend.

Byrne said the helicopter was used only on the understanding that if it was needed back in Cayman, they should leave him and go where they were required. He accepted that he should be questioned and held accountable about these kinds of issues but said that the trip was above-board.

Officials from the governor’s office confirmed that they were aware that the CoP had joined the helicopter crew on the training session and said there were good “operational reasons” for the trip.

A spokesperson for the office said that the training over hilly terrain was a very important part of the chopper’s potential work in other overseas territories where, if required by other islands, it would be flying in very different terrain to that of the Cayman Islands.

The governor’s office explained that the nearest appropriate location to test the equipment was Jamaica. Given that the helicopter was already scheduled to fly there at the time, as Byrne needed to meet with JDF and other law enforcement officials, it was prudent for him to take advantage of the spare seat on the machine.

The officials noted that the helicopter will not be used for general travel for any public servants under normal circumstances (with the exception of royalty) and it was used on this one trip, where Byrne was on duty, only because the training mission was already scheduled.

Category: Crime, Police