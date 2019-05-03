CoP denies using chopper as personal taxi
(CNS): Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has denied allegations that appeared on social media Thursday that he used the new Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter to take trips overseas in order to receive an award and attend a funeral. He said the chopper was recently scheduled for a training session over mountains in Jamaica, so he used the opportunity to travel on it to attend a meeting on ganja interdiction with his counterparts there. But he said he did not use the helicopter to go to the award ceremony in the US, which he travelled to on a commercial flight.
Speaking on Rooster’s morning phone in show, Crosstalk, Friday morning, the CoP said that Jamaica trip was primarily for the training session, but he was there to meet with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
But he admitted that while he was there, he had used the chopper to go to Montego Bay for the funeral of a leading Jamaican law enforcement colleague’s family member, and claimed it “would have been unconscionable” not to attend.
Byrne said the helicopter was used only on the understanding that if it was needed back in Cayman, they should leave him and go where they were required. He accepted that he should be questioned and held accountable about these kinds of issues but said that the trip was above-board.
Officials from the governor’s office confirmed that they were aware that the CoP had joined the helicopter crew on the training session and said there were good “operational reasons” for the trip.
A spokesperson for the office said that the training over hilly terrain was a very important part of the chopper’s potential work in other overseas territories where, if required by other islands, it would be flying in very different terrain to that of the Cayman Islands.
The governor’s office explained that the nearest appropriate location to test the equipment was Jamaica. Given that the helicopter was already scheduled to fly there at the time, as Byrne needed to meet with JDF and other law enforcement officials, it was prudent for him to take advantage of the spare seat on the machine.
The officials noted that the helicopter will not be used for general travel for any public servants under normal circumstances (with the exception of royalty) and it was used on this one trip, where Byrne was on duty, only because the training mission was already scheduled.
One thing the RCIPS Air Unit is – a fully trained and professional team that have delivered on many occasions and why they are so highly thought of by many on these Islands and further afield. Let them do what they need to do to stay top of the game and use what seems to be a state of the art machine properly and to it’s full capability. The original story was so far off the reality.
Here we go, the guy is doing a good job and probably coming to the end of contract, so the nonsense starts.
Lol. How many Govt vehicles were used for personal purposes that day? Pretty much all of them I’d say.
Another CoP that thinks Caymanians are totally gullible
Personally I see no problem with what he said assuming it is true. I don’t think it cost more for fuel or cause more wear and tear for him getting a ride up to Jamaica. If the Governor, Premier and the training person for the helicopter agreed with him hitching a ride it should be ok.It is very beneficial for the pilots to get some different type of training just in case they have to take an unexpected trip over similar terrain. Sometimes we need to allow the professionals to make certain decisions. All of us do not have the requisite skills to micro manage everything.
10:14 am, don’t you know every lb. On an aircraft causes it to burn more fuel, that’s why they charge extra for baggage. Common sense are not too common anymore.
why would Cayman police be training over mountains in their helicopter? Are we expecting Trashmore to officially reach mountain status?
It could be used in different countries after a hurricane and they are not all as flat as a pancake like this place hence the training
Perhaps if you read the article more carefully…….
The Air Unit are expected to respond to the other parts of thje Caribbean. That is why the UK paid part of the cost of this one.
You mean that mount trash more has got so high that Cayman hellecopter Pilot need mountain flying training to fly around it .
We Caymanian are so fool that we are paying for the Helicopter but will be also used in the other O S T islands.
Give the man a break, please!
He’s doing a great job!
So who pays for the fuel to Mobay for the funeral. That was not training.
So much fake news. its so sad that so many people fall for it.
I guess there will be a report on the training over “mountains”. Only one OT has mountain and there is no need for any helicopter to fly over them. However, that made-up trianing is way below the COP pay grade.
It’s also coincidental and unusual the Cayman COP meeting with “JDF”.
He speaks as if it was by chance he was there and heard about the funeral and it was “unconscionable” for him not to attend.
No intellegence officer at JDF will believe that story. Incoherent story line.
Was his added helicopter fuel cost (and luggage) less than the free CAL protocol flight he might have taken?
Shame on marl road and other posters for creating even more fake news. Why didn’t they simply do what CNS did? Ask a question before printing. Stupid is as stupid does.
