Conch survey underway to check state of population

(CNS): The Department of Environment has begun its annual survey of the conch population in local waters. Each year, a survey team monitors around one hundred different 24-square-metre sites in various locations where conchs are counted and measured. The data collected is then used to assess the current state of the population. John Bothwell, a senior research officer with the DoE, explained that concerns were raised back in the 1980’s that the once abundant population of conch was dropping, as was the number of lobster.

Speaking to Cayman 27 recently, he explained that the seasonal catch limits were introduced in an effort to reverse the decline. While the DoE has had some success with the introduction of marine protections and catch limits and halting the decline, the situation remains precarious for the conch.

“Honestly, we are on the edge,” Bothwell said. “As the human population increases, it could easily tip over into an over-fishing situation.”

Meanwhile, experts meeting in the region recently to discuss conch populations on the wider Caribbean stage have called for a number of urgent initiatives to maintain queen conch resources.

Although the conch is caught here and sold to local restaurants as well as consumed privately, Cayman has a much smaller commercial conch fishery compared to other islands, where it is a fully fledged industry with around 20,000 fishers across the wider Caribbean region. Researchers estimate that 7,800 tonnes of annual conch meat is legally taken from this region annually.

With conch stocks in serious decline, the UN has said the trend can be reversed with specific measures to develop strategies and secure funding to support countries towards a goal of sustainability and equitable development.

