CO2 levels hit record high in Earth’s atmosphere

Cayman News Service(CNS): Scientists in Hawaii detected the highest level of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere since records began at the weekend. A number of scientific journals reported the latest alarming news that the Mauna Loa Observatory, which has tracked atmospheric CO2 levels since the late 1950’s, detected 415.26 parts per million in the air Saturday. The last time Earth’s atmosphere contained this much CO2 was more than three million years ago, when global sea levels were several metres higher and parts of Antarctica were blanketed in forest.

Wolfgang Lucht, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), said that this “shows that we are not on track with protecting the climate at all”. Scientists say the CO2 levels are continuing to rise year after year when it needs to stabilise.

CO2 is the greenhouse gas scientists say is most responsible for global climate change. CO2 emissions, largely caused by humans burning fossil fuels, keep heat trapped on Earth that would normally disperse into space.

