CO2 levels hit record high in Earth’s atmosphere

(CNS): Scientists in Hawaii detected the highest level of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere since records began at the weekend. A number of scientific journals reported the latest alarming news that the Mauna Loa Observatory, which has tracked atmospheric CO2 levels since the late 1950’s, detected 415.26 parts per million in the air Saturday. The last time Earth’s atmosphere contained this much CO2 was more than three million years ago, when global sea levels were several metres higher and parts of Antarctica were blanketed in forest.

Wolfgang Lucht, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), said that this “shows that we are not on track with protecting the climate at all”. Scientists say the CO2 levels are continuing to rise year after year when it needs to stabilise.

CO2 is the greenhouse gas scientists say is most responsible for global climate change. CO2 emissions, largely caused by humans burning fossil fuels, keep heat trapped on Earth that would normally disperse into space.

This is the first time in human history our planet’s atmosphere has had more than 415ppm CO2. Not just in recorded history, not just since the invention of agriculture 10,000 years ago. Since before modern humans existed millions of years ago. We don’t know a planet like this. https://t.co/azVukskDWr — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) May 12, 2019

Atmospheric CO2 levels have now reached 415 ppm. The last time humans experienced levels this high was… never. Human didn’t exist.#climatecrisis #climatechange pic.twitter.com/xtRSF2ScGC — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) May 13, 2019

Related

Category: Science & Nature, Weather