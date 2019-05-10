Road cops to clamp down on unsafe loads

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has released a gallery of images showing some of the unsafe truck loads officers have spotted on Cayman roads recently ahead of plans to crack down on unsafe vehicles. The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is urging drivers to ensure that loads are safe and secured in such a manner that prevents them from being dislodged, fall from vehicles or striking other road users or property. The police also said that passengers should be carried safely and should not be in the backs of pickup trucks or similar vehicles.

Carrying unsafe or insecure loads is an offence and the law states it is illegal for any vehicle to carry more passengers than specified by its registration.

“Such practices are not only illegal, but also quite dangerous,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the TRPU. “Fallen objects can create road hazards and cause major collisions, either by striking other vehicles directly or causing drivers to have to quickly swerve to avoid them. Meanwhile, the danger posed by passengers riding unsecured in the backs of trucks should be obvious. Any sudden movement can send those passengers flying,” he added.

The TRPU is increasing enforcement of these violations this week and throughout the coming weeks. Drivers found breaking this law are liable to a $400 fine or six months in prison.

Category: Crime, Police