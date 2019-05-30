Church schools get failing grades

(CNS): Triple C School and Wesleyan Christian Academy were both rated as ‘weak’ following school inspections this month. While government schools have been accused of failing local children as many of them have had weak or just satisfactory ratings, these fee paying schools have also received failing grades. Inspectors said that the overall performance at Triple C, where 74% of students are Caymanian, was weak because only two thirds of quality indicators were satisfactory or better. Meanwhile, at Wesleyan, where 73% of the children are Caymanians, the inspectors said there were many serious weaknesses.

The two reports reveal poorly performing schools with weak leadership, curricula and teaching, where children are not achieving at expected standards. While both schools were rated ‘good’ for their Christian teaching and their well behaved students, the inspectors made long recommendation lists for both schools, which will now be monitored closely and re-inspected in six months.

Despite the poor results, 95% of parents at Triple C said they were satisfied with the education provided at the school, though the students were less convinced, with only 67% indicating they were satisfied. At Wesleyan 82% of students agreed that they were satisfied with the education they were receiving and 83% of the parents were also satisfied.

Identifying the problems at Triple C, which claims to strive for excellence on its website, inspectors pointed to weak leadership across the school as well weak attainment in maths and science in both the early years and elementary classes. Attainment was also weak in English in elementary grades and maths in the middle school. Teaching across all elementary grades was rated weak, as was assessment in the early years, elementary and middle school. Health and safety was weak at all phases.

Inspectors found that at Wesleyan there were weaknesses across the school’s curriculum, describing it as too narrow. Weak resources and sequencing of science and non-core subjects led to weak progress, inspectors said. Students progress was weak and this was corroborated by the school’s test results.

Related

Category: Education, Local News