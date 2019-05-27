Charity highlighting Lou Gehrig’s disease in Cayman

(CNS Local Life): A recently established non-profit in Cayman dedicated to supporting people suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is raising awareness of this debilitating condition as it seeks funds to help patients with their medical needs. Toward this goal, ALS Cayman in May has been stepping up its social media presence as well as participating in various events as part of ALS Awareness Month.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Health