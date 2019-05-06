Woman charged with GBH after weekend stabbing

(CNS): A 49-year-old woman from West Bay was due to appear in court Monday after stabbing another woman in the hand following an altercation near Kelly’s on Birch Tree Hill Road around 2am on Saturday morning. According to the RCIPS, two men and two women were involved in a brawl; when one of women left and went to her car, the other woman followed her and stabbed in her in the hand with a knife. When police arrived they arrested the woman suspected of the serious assault. The victim was taken to hospital, where she had surgery. The arrested woman was later charged with wounding with intent.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime