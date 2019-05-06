West Bay man charged in George Town shooting

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from West Bay was due in court Monday to face a list of charges in connection with a shooting on South Church street last month in which a man was seriously wounded. The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, the possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, and driving without being qualified. There was no indication if the man is to be charged with further offences as the victim was said to have been shot twice. No further details about the incident have been released.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime