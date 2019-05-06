CCTV released of wanted would-be burglars

(CNS): Police have posted a collection of still images and CCTV footage from an address on Sea View Road, East End, showing a group of three young men trying to break into the home. The burglary was reported to the police on 6 April, when officers were given the footage. But now the RCIPS has released the images of the would-be burglars, which clearly shows the faces of two of the men as they all attempt to break into the home, before they ran off.

The police are asking the public to help them identify the suspects, one of which has a large tattoo on his upper left arm.

See the images and footage here.

Anyone with information on the identity of these men is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or email DC Wanda Nixon at Wanda.Nixon@rcips.ky.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

