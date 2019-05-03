Government pushes carnival consolidation

(CNS): Government has announced that from next year the two annual May street carnivals will be consolidated into one event, after complaints about the split in 2016 between carnival organisers which led to two separate weekends of street parades. In a government release, officials said that Batabano and CayMAS will take place on the same day — the second weekend in May 2020 — instead of a week apart, and follow the same route. The decision to hold the carnivals on the same weekend follows talks between stakeholders and government due to concerns from hotels and traders.

It is not clear, however, how the organisers have responded. According to the release, they met with government just yesterday, Thursday, when the proposal was shared for the national carnival. Officials said they were “committed to continuing dialogue with stakeholders until plans for carnival season 2020 are finalised”.

The competing carnivals this year are nevertheless expected to go ahead on two separate weekends, with Batabano this weekend (2-5 May) and CayMAS in two weeks time (16-20 May).

However, if this new plan goes ahead, the longest established of the two carnivals, Batabano, will lead the procession with Swanky’s CayMAS following, with two separate parties after the street parades.

The carnival committees and the culture, commerce and tourism ministries have been involved in ongoing discussions since last year about the split and the emergence of competing carnivals on consecutive weekends, the release stated.

Government said that complaints about the split ranged from the perception that it was “unnecessary” to have separate carnivals to the impact on vendors and hotels, who complained about the weekend road closures.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew said a team from his ministry, including the George Town manager and a National Roads Authority staffer, helped to finalise the route, with input from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands. Hew said the proposed route should cause the least amount of disruption to the flow of traffic and minimal complications to the port’s heavy equipment drivers.

The new plan will also diminish the impact of competing events on attendance at smaller events, officials said. For example, CayMAS previously clashed with Braccanal, the Batabano-endorsed event on Cayman Brac. That event will continue to be celebrated on Discovery Day weekend next year.

Leading up to the adult street parade, Batabano and CayMAS will still host separate parties, J’ouverts and song competitions, while the Batabano-organised Junior Carnival on Grand Cayman will take place on the first weekend in May.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the carnivals are popular additions to the tourism calendar as there are no other major events at this time of year. He said the new approach will help optimise the experience for locals and visitors.

The government financial support for the carnivals will also be switched from the Ministry and Department of Tourism to the Cayman National Cultural Foundation under the Ministry of Culture. Government plans to contribute to both Batabano and CayMAS through comparable annual grants and purchase agreements.

“Working through CNCF, which has technical expertise in the field, the ministry responsible for culture is pleased to take this opportunity to embed the role of carnivals in local culture,” said Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour. “The ministry and its statutory authorities will continue to liaise with our tourism-focused colleagues on carnivals and other aspects of cultural tourism.”

