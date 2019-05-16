Cancer Registry slowed by public stigma

(CNS Local Life): Nine years after work began to establish a mechanism to collect data on people with cancer, the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry still faces an uphill battle in encouraging people to join. Amanda Nicholson, who has been cancer registrar at the Health Services Authority (HSA) since 2013, said she has come up against a reluctance in the community for people to sign on, pointing to the stigma associated with being labelled a cancer patient.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Health