Bryan calls on gov’t to add Qs to port vote

(CNS): MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) is calling on government to use the opportunity of the people-initiated referendum on the cruise port project to add more non-binding but indicative questions to help it resolve some of the issues being debated in the Cayman Islands. Bryan submitted a parliamentary question for the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly asking the premier if he would consider asking the people about their position on gambling, allowing skyscrapers and the introduction of same-sex civil unions.

Government has not yet set a date for the referendum and Premier Alden McLaughlin’s only comment on the matter so far was to question the success of the campaign in collecting more than 5,300 signatures asking for the national vote on the cruise port. However, the petition has reached the required number and will lead to an inevitable vote, most likely this year.

Therefore, Bryan told CNS that the referendum provided the perfect opportunity for government to get feedback from the public on other questions, which could help form government policy on subjects that have triggered significant debate and concern in the community but where a majority view has never been established.

“The data they receive from it would be a good indication as to what the public’s position is and provide a guiding light,” he said, adding that it would save money and would likely help the turnout.

However, he said that government may not necessarily see this as a benefit, given the rules of a people-initiated referendum, which is based on the entire electorate and not just the turnout of voters.

Bryan made it clear that the questions would not be binding, merely a way for government to get a clear indication of the position held by those registered to vote.

One of the oldest issues is gambling, and Caymanians have argued over the pros and cons of legalising it for decades. Bryan said a simple question could be added asking if it should continue to be illegal, and if the answer is no, government could consider a range of possibilities, including a national lottery and the introduction of a casino.

The issue of a skyscraper has sparked enormous controversy and government needs to understand where people are on that type of development before it makes such a significant decision, he said.

The issue of same-sex unions is the most controversial of them all, but there is no proof that the loud opposition coming from the churches is representative of the wider community, as the electorate is changing and may well support the idea of same-sex partnerships or even gay marriage.

The court has already decided this issue, but the government has stated its intention to appeal all the way to the Privy Council if necessary to overturn the chief justice’s ruling legalising marriage for same-sex couples, which has left the LGBT community facing continued discrimination, which could drag on for months.

“We have to prepare ourselves for the appeal regarding same-sex marriage and this could save time on that legal obligation to provide rights for that community,” Bryan said. If the court directs government to address concerns about the violation of rights, the question could help support the solution.

“I really hope government will consider adding these questions as it’s a perfect opportunity to gauge public opinion,” he said, adding that it could ask even more, given that these down ballot questions would not be binding in the historic national poll.

Bryan has submitted eight new questions for government to answer at the next meeting, including about government’s plans to address the sargassum problem on local beaches and what it will do to make Cayman free of single-use plastics, but these must be approved by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Bryan is still waiting for answers to six other questions, including when it will be implementing the Standards in Public Life Law.

