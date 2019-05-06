Black Honda stolen from plaza parking lot

(CNS): Local car thieves returned to their vehicle of choice at the weekend, when a 1998 black Honda Accord, registration #170 275, was taken from a parking lot at the rear of Cayman Falls on the West Bay Road on Saturday. The car was last seen at 4:30pm but was gone by 11pm that night. The vehicle (pictured left) is described as having an extra pair of LED lights on the front bumper next to the registration plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Local News