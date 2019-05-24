Beach Bay community in the dark over new hotel

(CNS): A long-proposed hotel development in the Beach Bay area of Bodden Town is causing serious concerns among residents, not least because many of them have been kept in the dark about what appears to be a significant project. The developer of this potential beachfront resort has made a planning application to begin work on some of what will eventually be a massive development, which could be steered through planning piecemeal, making it hard to discern the overall impact on the quiet residential seafront community.

At a public meeting on Wednesday evening, dozens of residents raised a catalog of questions and concerns about what is happening, as it appears that only a handful of residents have received notice of the first part of the planning application.

Questions about the end of the beach access for residents and the impact of traffic, as well as whether or not an environmental impact assessment is being required, were just some of the concerns residents had about the project.

Many residents were surprised to hear that government already re-zoned the area from residential to hotel and tourism some time ago to pave way for the project. They were also baffled over why they had not been notified by the developer of his overall plans for a project, which, if it ever goes ahead, would have a significant impact on the neighbourhood.

While government has been pushing to support this particular development for over a decade, as it is seen as a way of pushing the benefits of Cayman’s tourism product to the under-served communities in the Eastern Districts, the residents of Beach Bay are not yet convinced. One of the major fears raised by the residents was that their community could go the way of Seven Mile Beach.

While the planing application has not yet made it to the Central Planning Authority’s agenda, the people gathered at the meeting hosted by the local MLA, Chris Saunders, who had invited the planning director, clearly felt they had not been properly notified and they were running out of time to object.

With plans for two ten-storey hotel buildings, residences, a 20,000 sq.ft. conference centre and various support buildings, and even a sewerage treatment plant, the size of the development has people fearful that the area will be changed beyond recognition.

The developers appear to have purchased more land in recent years, creating a much bigger footprint for the project than originally proposed. As a result, the community is beginning to realise that this is a very large development.

Beach Bay Lands Ltd, which is the development company making the application, has said for several years that it plans to build a resort in the area, and last June stated that the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group would manage the property.

The project had previously ruffled feathers of homeowners in the immediate area after the NRA agreed to redirect the road to accommodate the project, raising concerns that nearby homeowners wold lose access to the beach. Since then, however, there may be even more changes to the layout, including a new roundabout and even a road bridge.

In September 2015, the government signed a deal with the developers giving away some $25 million in concessions on duty and other fees. The man behind the development company, who was in Cayman to sign the deal, JD Layton, said at the time that his firm had a track record of achieving local employment objectives and goals in other jurisdictions and would do the same in Cayman.

“I believe we will have similar success here,” he said. “These things don’t happen by accident; they take work, they take focus, they take commitment on the part of the developer and the government.”

However, its been more than three years since the deal was signed and the project appears to have grown and residents are now pressing for answers to their questions about the current proposal. Saunders told residents that the next step would be to have the developer meet with the community to outline the plans for the project.

