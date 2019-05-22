Beach activists accuse gov’t of ‘bad faith’

(CNS): After a long battle to raise the necessary funds and win legal aid to support their case, three ladies from West Bay have filed for judicial review of the registrar of lands’ refusal to register dozens of beach access points in accordance with the law. Alice Mae Coe, Annie Multon and Ezmie Smith are accusing government of neglecting its responsibility to register the long-standing rights of way, despite some 500 affidavits in support of their historic use. The women claim government is “acting in bad faith” and does not want to deal with the issue because of the potential impact on developers.

The case was filed earlier this month after dragging on for many years, as the women have tried to deal with the issue outside of the courts. But the government’s continued failure to act in accordance with the law has driven them to the courthouse and request a judicial review.

The registrar has refused to register these various historic access points and rights of way, claiming she does not have the power to do so. But the women say the law is clear and that the registrar of lands not only has the power clearly defined in law but based on the evidence submitted, these important access points should have been registered many years ago.

With beach access points all over Cayman disappearing fast, especially on Seven Mile Beach, the case is bound too attract public attention, as the women claim the registrar’s basis for refusing the request is full of “glaring errors” and a poor interpretation of the law.

They say that the continued refusal when the law is so clear is “unreasonable” and amounts to a “dereliction of duty” by government, which, the women believe, is trying hard to dodge the registration of the access and rights of way because developers want a “free hand” and not be fettered by public access points over potential developments.

The women, who have been champions in the fight for beach access, were also leading campaigners during the battle to stop the closure of the West Bay Road, as they predicted that government’s deal with the Dart Group would spell the end for beach access along the Seven Mile Beach from public beach north to West Bay.

While government has now established a Public Lands Commission and is promising to set aside beachfront land in every district for public use, the issue of general access has become a serious area of concern for Caymanians and residents not fortunate enough to live on the beach.

