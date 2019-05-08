Batabano pleased by end of competitive carnival

(CNS): Members of the Cayman Carnival Batabano committee are happy with government’s move to consolidate the two street carnivals next year. In a press release following the news that next year the Batabano and CayMAS will take place on the same day, the Batabano committee said that, as Cayman’s national carnival since 1983, it welcomed the decision “to no longer grant road closure permission for a second carnival parade on a separate date, on Grand Cayman”. But since government revealed the plans to consolidate the street parades next year, organisers of CayMAS have not yet responded.

Batabano committee members said they were happy that government had agreed with their “steadfast position” that the Cayman Islands Mas Band Association (CIMBA) should not compete with the Cayman Brac Braccanal carnival on the Discovery Day weekend.

They also welcomed the decision to have Junior Batabano on the first weekend in May, effectively launching the Cayman Carnival season.

“There is much still to be determined with regards to the new parade logistics and new administrative structure for government’s sponsorship of Batabano, and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders and parties involved in our unwavering commitment to one carnival on Grand Cayman, and unity with our Sister Islands,” the Batabano committee stated.

Government said in a release Friday that having the carnivals on the same weekend followed talks between stakeholders and government over concerns from hotels and traders.

Related

Category: Business, Local News, Tourism