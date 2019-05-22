Man attacked with machete on home doorstep

(CNS): A George Town man who answered a knock on the door of his home Sunday evening was assaulted with what he believed was a machete by a masked man on the other side of the door. Police responded to the report of the attack at around 9pm and learned that as the victim opened the door to his home on Snooze Lane, George Town, the attacker had swung at him with the weapon. Although he immediately closed the door he sustained an injury to his hand.

The masked man who fled the scene was about 5’7” tall, with a slim build and brown complexion. He was wearing a dark hoodie and pants, and had a dark mask over his face.

Police investigating the incident are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious persons or activity in or around Snooze Lane on Sunday night, or who may have any information about this incident to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

