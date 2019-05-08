Archie, the latest British royal, hits the limelight

(CNS): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby, who is seventh in line to the throne, was born just before 5:30am on Monday and introduced to the world on Wednesday. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth and newest great-grandchild is not automatically a prince and his parents have decided not to use a title for him. Talking to the British press about their first few days as parents, Meghan said, “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Prince Harry said that parenting was amazing. “It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy,” he said.

Pictures of the family’s first photocall at Windsor Castle, which were taken by Chris Allerton, who was their private wedding party photographer, have been shared on the social media savvy royal couple’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, his grandfather and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, who was on an official visit to Germany with the Duchess of Cornwall when the baby was photographed with the Queen, said he and Camilla could not be more delighted at the news. “We’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.”

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle‘s mother and Archie’s grandmother, was with her daughter and son-in-law at Frogmore Cottage, their new home on the Windsor Estate. She said she was “overjoyed at the arrival of her first grandchild”.