Analysts to help RCIPS report clean-up rates

(CNS): Two expert crime analysts will be joining the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service shortly to help the police understand their detection rates, which, in addition to current information on crime levels, will show the public how successful the RCIPS is at solving crimes. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne explained that crime reduction and prevention rates are important but they do not always show the full picture, especially when multiple crimes are committed by one offender. But he said there were plans to improve how the police report back to the public on detection rates.

“What we don’t have in the organisation at the moment are crime analysts,” Byrne said at a recent press briefing where the RCIPS revealed the 2018 crime statistics report. However, he explained that two had been recruited and are expected to start work in June.

“That will give us a greater focus on the detection rates,” he said, but explained that there are other factors which have to be considered. “The traditional measurements of crime are reporting and detection but the greater measurement is reduction and prevention. And the difficulty for any police service is recording the level or percentage of prevention.”

He pointed to a drop in the burglary statistics, which shows some prevention and reduction but it is hard to put a percentage on it. “We will have greater statistics as we go forward,” Byrne noted, as he explained how crimes are counted.

The main problem, he said, is that a suspect may be arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes but confess to just one crime, which is what is actually counted and presents a difficulty in terms of detection rates.

But when it comes to understanding performance management, the traditional measure of detection, reduction and prevention must also be considered.

In the crime statistics report the data represents the principal crimes and offences that happened last year that were actively investigated, with only primary offences included in the totals, as per UK National Counting Rules.

This means that if two crimes were committed by the same person during a single incident, then the crime carrying the longest potential sentence would be included in the cumulative statistics, while the secondary offence would not. So where a murder is recorded, the suspect may also have committed other offences such as possessing an illegal gun that would not be recorded.

Other things that are important to consider when it comes to understanding detection rates is the issue of illegal firearms and what that can tell the public about other serious crime detection issues.

In 2018 there were eighteen robberies recorded with the use of firearm compared to 13 in the previous year, but in some cases robbers pretend to be armed or the witnesses see what they think is a gun but is not real.

Guns are also recorded as the secondary offence in the case of robberies, and so the rise or fall of armed robberies may not be fully instructive in understanding the prevalence of actual firearms. But in 2018 police recovered nine real firearms compared to 29 the year before, of which 19 were manufactured firearms, and there was also a gun amnesty.

Understanding whether or not police did a better job in 2018 tackling gun crime than they did in 2017 can be quite difficult and is not as simple as comparing the numbers. It will be the job of the new analysts to help both the RCIPS and in turn the public understand how well the service is doing when it comes to solving crime.

Related

Category: Crime, Police